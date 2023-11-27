Leaks reveal camera specifications of Redmi K70 series

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Leaks reveal camera specifications of Redmi K70 series

By Sanjana Shankar 12:09 pm Nov 27, 202312:09 pm

The series will boot Android 14-based HyperOS

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is set to launch its K70 series on November 29. The lineup will comprise three models: K70, K70 Pro, and K70e. Ahead of the launch, leaks have surfaced revealing camera specs and RAM configurations for the upcoming lineup. The entire lineup will run on Android 14-based HyperOS. The series is expected to debut alongside a variety of products, such as the Redmi Book 14/16 (2024), Redmi Watch 4, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro TWS earbuds.

2/4

Camera specifications of K70, K70 Pro, and K70e

Per the leak, the Redmi K70 will boast an OmniVision OV50e 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The K70 Pro will feature a 50MP OV50e primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The K70e is expected to have a 64MP OmniVision OV64B main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

3/4

RAM and storage configurations for K70 and K70 Pro

A Weibo post has disclosed the RAM and storage configurations for the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro. The K70 will be available in 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB variants. It will come in black, silver, and purple colors. The K70 Pro is expected to come in 16GB RAM/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations. The Pro model will be available in black, silver, and blue colorways.

4/4

Battery and processor information

The Redmi K70 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the K70E will get a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. Meanwhile, the standard Redmi K70 is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The K70 Pro model is confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch 2K panel with industry-leading 4,000-nits peak brightness. The K70, K70 Pro, and K70e models are expected to pack 5,000mAh, 5,120mAh, 5,500mAh batteries, respectively.