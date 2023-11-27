Xiaomi announces HyperOS rollout for more devices: Check list

HyperOS was officially unveiled last month

Xiaomi is set to release its new operating system, HyperOS, for a second batch of devices in December. The developer version of HyperOS will be available for the Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi 12S series, Redmi K50 series, and a Xiaomi tablet. Last week, five devices including the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and Redmi K60 Pro, received the stable update. HyperOS was officially unveiled last month.

Here's the list of compatible devices

The HyperOS developer update is planned for 11 devices, including Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Redmi K50 Ultra, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50. Interestingly, Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 13 series are not on the list. The Xiaomi 12S lineup was initially left out but later added, emphasizing their importance as the first Leica-branded Xiaomi smartphones.

The HyperOS update brings fresh UI, improvements, and new features

HyperOS boasts smoother animations and quicker boot times while keeping apps in the background memory for extended periods. The operating system also supports AI text generation, doodles to image creator, image searching using natural language queries, and text capturing from images. HyperOS offers an interconnectivity feature, allowing users to continue tasks on different devices, accept calls on other devices, use the primary device's home screen on other devices, and share mobile data with other devices.

Notable features of HyperOS

Xiaomi has made portions of HyperOS open-source and has integrated a higher level of encryption and permission management rules. The operating system includes an iOS-like lock screen, widgets, a Dynamic Island-like notification system, and a Quick Settings menu. Furthermore, HyperOS enables users to use their phone's rear cameras as a webcam for Xiaomi laptops and offers universal clipboard and notification mirroring functionalities.