OnePlus 12 revelead ahead of December 5 launch: Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 09:40 am Nov 27, 202309:40 am

The handset is expected to launch globally in January 2024

OnePlus is set to unveil its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in China on December 5, after its 10th anniversary on December 4. Ahead of the launch, the official images confirm the design and color variants of the upcoming smartphone. The device will feature a center punch-hole screen and will come in black, white, and green color options. The global launch is expected in January 2024.

Alert Slider relocated

The upcoming OnePlus 12 will bear several resemblances to the OnePlus 11 in terms of design. The device is seen sporting a circular camera module at the rear and an 'H' logo for Hasselblad branding. The LED flash will be located outside the circular ring module, at the top-left corner. The Alert Slider on the OnePlus 12 has been relocated to the left side to make room for a new integrated antenna.

Camera specifications and battery capacity

OnePlus has confirmed a Sony LYT-808 main sensor for the OnePlus 12, along with a 1/2-inch 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. The device will also have a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 32MP selfie camera. It could pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The global variant will likely boot Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Advanced display features

The OnePlus 12 will feature a 120Hz, 2K AMOLED screen from BOE with up to 2,600 nits brightness and OPPO's first-generation self-developed image quality engine Display P1 chip. The handset's "Flowy Emerald" (green) colorway will have a glass panel and its design is inspired by nature. The OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Watch 2, and more products are expected to be introduced.