Top 10 gadgets from CES 2024 you can buy now

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:59 pm Jan 11, 202402:59 pm

XREAL Air 2 Ultra costs around Rs. 58,000

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is now live, and bringing in a steady stream of product announcements. While some of the announced goodies are in the early stages of development, others are already up for grabs, much to the delight of tech enthusiasts. From Dell's WUHD curved monitor and XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR glasses to Clicks Creator Keyboard for iPhones, here are the top gadgets you can buy right now.

HP Omen Transcend 14 is world's lightest gaming laptop

At 1.58kg, HP describes the Omen Transcend 14 as the lightest gaming laptop in the world. The sleek device bears a 2.8K HDR OLED display, a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra 7/9 chipset, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It also promises NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU and 2TB of storage. The laptop carries a price tag of $1,600 (around Rs. 1.32 lakh) in the US.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 comes with an IP69 rating

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is the company's latest gaming smartphone. It has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen, a low weight of 229g, and IP69 dust and water resistance. The device bears a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor, a 5,500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 'GameCool 8' thermal system. It is priced at $1099.99 (roughly Rs. 91,350).

Meet Rabbit r1, your newest AI companion

The Rabbit r1 is a stylish device powered by Rabbit OS, that can control apps on your existing smartphone. This square-shaped gadget flaunts a 2.88-inch display, a navigation wheel, a push-to-talk button, and a 360-degree rotating camera. It packs 4GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and 128GB of storage. A SIM card slot is also present. Rabbit r1 sports a price figure of $199 (approximately Rs. 16,522) in the US.

Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro is a stress-relieving headphone

Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro is a winner of the CES Innovation Award, and is one of the best headphones money can buy. These noise-canceling earphones use electroencephalogram (EEG) technology in order to track stress levels as well as brainwaves. The gadget is able to provide valuable insights into the user's cognitive patterns. In the US, it can now be bought for $649 (around Rs. 53,900).

Razer Iskur V2 is an ideal chair for gamers

Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair ensures a comfortable gaming experience for hours on end. The chair offers a spring-loaded lumbar support system. It promises manual controls for height adjustments and automatically adjusts to the body's posture and weight. It also promises high-density foam cushions and "4D armrests." You can now buy it in the US for $650 (roughly Rs. 54,000).

Dell UltraSharp 40 monitor takes care of your eyesight

Dell describes the UltraSharp 40 Curved Hub monitor as the world's "first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort." Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smoother visuals and lowers eye straining. Meanwhile, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness in accordance with the lighting conditions. The device is priced at $2,080 (approximately Rs. 1.73 lakh) in the United States.

XREAL Air 2 Ultra is an Apple Vision Pro competitor

XREAL Air 2 Ultra is the world's lightest AR glasses at 72g. The device has two cameras mounted on its frame, and they allow 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking. Their data is used to determine the user's location in 3D space. Users also get a 52-degree field-of-view and 42-pixel-per-degree sharpness. This Apple Vision Pro competitor is not a standalone gadget and needs a smartphone/computer to work. It costs $699 (around Rs. 58,000).

Meet BlackBerry-style keyboard case for iPhones

Clicks Creator Keyboard for iPhones is a case, featuring a BlackBerry-style physical keyboard at the bottom. The nifty gadget wants to revive the tactile experience of using a physical keyboard on modern touchscreen handsets. It draws power directly from the phone and only works with iPhone 14 Pro and above. The case sports a price figure of $140 (roughly Rs. 11,600).

Smart toilet seat shown at CES

Kohler has launched the PureWash E930 Bidet Seat at CES 2024. This luxurious accessory can turn any standard western toilet into a high-end smart device. Users get access to features like UV cleaning, a warm air dryer, Alexa and Google voice control assistance, as well as hands-free controls. Spending time in the loo will certainly become a pleasant experience but at a hefty price of $1,290 (approximately Rs. 1.07 lakh).

This device takes care of all your port needs

The Razer 11-port USB-C dock is made from an aluminum alloy and is a great buy for any tech enthusiast. Users get four USB-A ports, two Type-C sockets, slots for UHS-I SD and microSD, a gigabit ethernet port, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The HDMI port promises 4K output at 60Hz, while the audio jack offers 7.1 surround sound support. Laptop charging at 85W is also supported. You can buy it for $120 (around Rs. 10,000).