Love customizing your keyboard? Here's a new toy around

Love customizing your keyboard? Here's a new toy around

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:57 pm Jan 11, 2024

The keyboard is up for pre-order in the US

HYTE has introduced its first-ever mechanical keyboard, the Keeb TKL, at CES 2024. This ten-keyless keyboard boasts a customizable design, hot-swap capabilities, and LED lighting that syncs with other desk accessories and apps. The Keeb TKL's unique look comes from its crystal bubble polycarbonate casing. Additionally, HYTE is launching its own switches, which have been described as soft but not mushy.

Design and components

The Keeb TKL features a wired USB Type-C connector and five dedicated media keys. Its 5-pin gasket-mounted hot swap PCB has north-facing qRGB pixels, requiring windowed keycap sets for optimal lighting. The keyboard is pre-lubed with Krytox 205g0 and XHT-BDZ, and comes with Durock V2 screw-in stabilizers. Meanwhile, HYTE's debut switches, known as Fluffy Lavendar Switches, are linear ones with a 40g actuation point and a 53g bottom-out force, making them ideal for long typing sessions.

What does Nexus software do?

The Keeb TKL is adorned with dual magnetic rollers that can be customized via the HYTE Nexus software. This gives gamers complete control over shortcuts such as adjusting the volume, switching applications or tabs, and screen brightness. The creation of macros as well as the remapping of the whole keyboard across two different profiles is also taken care of by Nexus.

What about its pricing and availability?

Users can also personalize the Keeb TKL's LED lights using HYTE's Nexus software. It will be intriguing to see how this software stacks up against similar offerings from Razer and Corsair. The Keeb TKL is up for pre-order at $180 (around Rs. 15,000), a competitive price compared to other gaming and mechanical keyboards on the market. Furthermore, the Fluffy Lavendar switches will be sold separately for custom builds by the end of the month.