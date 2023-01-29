Technology

Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit now on sale in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 29, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit offers IP67-rated water resistance

Fire-Boltt's newly launched smartwatch, Ninja-Fit, is now available for purchase in India via offline stores. The wearable packs an "upgraded health suite," along with a range of fitness-oriented modes. As for the highlights, it gets a 1.69-inch screen, IP67-rated protection, and Bluetooth calling. Considering its Rs. 1,299 price tag, it might end up being a value-for-money deal for some. However, should you consider it?

Why does this story matter?

Homegrown brand Fire-Boltt is emerging as one of the top-selling brands in the budget segment in India.

According to Counterpoint, in Q3 2022, the brand managed to capture a 24.6% market share in the basic smartwatch category, right behind Noise (at 25.2%).

Fire-Boltt is aiming for 5X growth to Rs. 2,400 crore in FY23. Whether it is successful remains to be seen.

The watch offers touch-to-wake and lift-to-wake features

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit has a metal unibody with IP67-rated dust and water resistance. It packs a built-in microphone and speaker. The wearable sports a 1.69-inch LCD touchscreen, with a 240x250 pixels resolution. It comes with touch-to-wake and lift-to-wake features. Dimensions-wise, it is 10mm in thickness and weighs 80g. It is offered in three different color options including Black, Beige, and Gray.

It offers several features for the user's convenience

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit packs a range of convenient features. They include caller identity, call rejection, Find-my phone, low battery reminder, remote music control, sedentary reminder, weather forecast, stopwatch reminder, timer, alarm, vibration alert, smart notifications, and DND mode.

The wearable delivers up to 5 days of battery backup

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit supports Bluetooth calling (version 5.0 and above connectivity). The watch gets 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensing, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and calorie measurement. It offers 123 sports modes, along with distance counting, activity history, and more. On a single charge, it allows up to five days of usage and 15 days of standby.

Should you buy the Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit?

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit seems to be a good pick for an affordable smartwatch. It has all the essential features, a user expects on a budget offering. If you have been looking for a sub-Rs. 1,500 watch for day-to-day usage, you may go for the Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit. On the contrary, you may also check the recently launched Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz.