Tinder's new feature lets your besties find you a date

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 07:20 pm Oct 23, 202307:20 pm

Your parents can assist in finding your next potential partner (Photo credit: Tinder)

Tinder has announced a new Matchmaker feature, enabling users to involve friends and family in their search for romance. The feature allows users to invite their loved ones, even those without a Tinder account, to view and suggest potential matches within the app. Essentially, this adds a "friend test" to the dating platform, which is currently available in 15 countries and set for a worldwide launch in the coming months.

Tinder user makes the final choice

To start a Matchmaker session, users can either select the option from a profile card or through settings. They can generate a link to share with up to 15 others, who will have 24 hours to recommend profiles before the session expires. It's worth noting that matchmakers aren't able to chat or send messages to potential matches on behalf of the user who invited them. The final decision on who to 'like' within the app remains with the Tinder user.

The feature is set for a global rollout

After the Matchmaker session ends, Tinder users can review the suggested dating prospects put forward by their loved ones. Profiles that received a thumbs-up from matchmakers will be labeled as a "recommendation," while those that were rejected will remain unchanged. The new feature is currently accessible in countries, such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany. Tinder aims to roll out its Matchmaker feature globally in the upcoming months, with the goal of enhancing users' dating experiences.