By Akash Pandey 08:28 pm Dec 17, 202308:28 pm

Keep Teams up-to-date to prevent potential issues

Microsoft has cautioned users that sticking with outdated versions of Teams could lead to service disruptions, like delayed chat messages. By March 2024, the company plans to phase out legacy services infrastructure for online chat, impacting certain out-of-date Teams clients. This decision comes after Microsoft's October announcement that the latest Teams version was accessible to all. To avoid issues, users must update Teams immediately.

Disruptions expected for outdated Teams clients

In a Microsoft 365 Message Center notice, Microsoft revealed customers using Teams desktop, Android, iOS, and Virtual Desktop Interface (VDI) clients older than three months might experience individual, group, and channel chat delays. However, Teams on phones, Panels, and Surface Hubs won't be affected. Similarly, the web version won't run into issues as Microsoft manages updates, ensuring a smooth experience for Teams via browsers.

What are the recommendations for updating?

To avoid issues, Microsoft recommends desktop, Android, and iOS users keep their Teams client up-to-date through in-app updates or the appropriate digital storefront. VDI customers should follow these guidelines to remove an outdated Teams client and install a new MSI package. The infrastructure changes are focused on enhancing reliability, security, and resiliency in message delivery systems while adhering to Microsoft's Modern Lifecycle Policy.