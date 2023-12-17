Enjoy 3 months of Apple Music for free: Here's how

Enjoy 3 months of Apple Music for free: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 07:21 pm Dec 17, 2023

The promotion expires in January next year

This holiday season, Apple Music is spreading cheer with a special offer for new subscribers: three months of free access to its music streaming service! This limited-time promotion, ending on January 8, 2024, is perfect for creating ad-free playlists to liven up your holiday parties. However, keep in mind that this offer is only for those who haven't previously subscribed to Apple Music, Apple One, Apple Music Voice Plan, or used a family plan.

How to set up and utilize the offer?

To avail the offer, you only need an iPhone, iPad, or Mac with the latest software update and an Apple ID. It should appear immediately once you open Apple Music. If it doesn't, tap "Listen Now" to find the redeem button. With over 100 million songs and 30,000 pre-made playlists, you'll never run out of tunes. You can enjoy live radio stations for non-stop party music and download songs for offline listening alongside features like Spatial Audio and Music Sing.

Charges applicable post-trial period

It is important to note that this is a promotional offer. After the three-month trial period, you will be automatically charged per month unless you cancel your subscription. To avoid any unwanted surprises, note the end date of your free subscription on your calendar or set a reminder to decide whether you want to continue using Apple Music after the free trial. So, go ahead and make the most of this amazing offer to enjoy ad-free music during the holidays!