Microsoft unveils new web-based app store for Windows

By Akash Pandey 12:42 pm Oct 07, 202312:42 pm

Microsoft's revamped web store makes it easier to find Windows apps and Xbox PC games

Microsoft has unveiled a redesigned web-based version of its Windows app store to enhance the process of discovering Windows apps and Xbox PC games online. This new platform, which complements the main Microsoft Store app, allows users to search for apps and games, with links opening directly in the Microsoft Store client on Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices for downloads.

Revamped technology made on modern frameworks

Built using a modern tech stack, including Shoelace, Lit, Vite, and a C# ASPNET backend, the web-based Microsoft Store replaces the outdated React codebase and UI framework. Microsoft engineer Judah Gabriel has shared that the company's goal was to create a fresh user experience with a thoughtfully designed interface, easier ways to discover new apps, and a modern web tech stack.

Expanding apps and games beyond Windows

The online storefront could be a game-changer for Microsoft as it looks to expand its app and game offerings beyond the Windows ecosystem. Earlier this year, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft was developing an Xbox mobile gaming store, anticipating potential shifts in the mobile app store landscape as companies like Apple and Google might be required to launch their platforms. This gaming store might launch in the early 2024.

Complementary web front for Microsoft Store app

The web-based store will work seamlessly with the main Microsoft Store app on your Windows devices. Gabriel explained that users should think of this as the web front to the app store on Windows. This integration enables individuals to effortlessly discover and download Windows apps and Xbox PC games through the main Microsoft Store app.