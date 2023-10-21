OnePlus 12 might sport industry-first display with 3,000-nit brightness

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus 12 might sport industry-first display with 3,000-nit brightness

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Oct 21, 202305:23 pm

The display might support a 120Hz refresh rate. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is poised to unveil a revolutionary smartphone display on Tuesday (October 24). Made in partnership with Chinese display maker BOE, the panel will reportedly boast an astounding 3,000 nits of brightness. This revelation comes on the heels of the OnePlus Open's debut, which marked the company's foray into foldable screen devices. The forthcoming display technology is anticipated to set a new standard in the smartphone realm. It is expected to be incorporated in the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone.

2/4

Announcement coincides with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's launch date

Coincidentally, OnePlus's said display reveal is slated for the same day as Qualcomm's introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This timing has sparked conjecture that the forthcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone might incorporate both the cutting-edge BOE display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If this proves accurate, the OnePlus 12 could emerge as a formidable challenger in the high-end smartphone arena.

3/4

Display to include high-frequency PWM Dimming

The soon-to-be-released 3,000-nit display will support 1,440p resolution and incorporate 2,160Hz PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, per tipster Digital Chat Station. In contrast, the recently unveiled OnePlus Open smartphone touts a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, currently holds the title for one of the brightest displays in the US market, with a brightness level of 2,400 nits. The new OnePlus display will significantly outshine the brightness levels of existing high-end devices.

4/4

Brightness competition in smartphone industry

The pursuit of ever-brighter displays in smartphones shows no signs of abating. A study published earlier this year disclosed that premium smartphones witnessed an astonishing 171% year-over-year surge in brightness levels in 2022. As OnePlus prepares to launch its 3,000-nit display, it remains to be seen when the trend of escalating brightness will hit its zenith and how this novel technology will influence the broader smartphone market.