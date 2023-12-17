WhatsApp finally adds this long-standing feature to channels

By Akash Pandey 11:21 am Dec 17, 202311:21 am

It is accessible in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android

WhatsApp is launching a fresh Android beta update, version 2.23.26.16, via the Google Play Beta Program, which brings the automatic album feature to channels. While this feature has been available in chats and groups for some time, it is now debuting in channels. Currently accessible to select beta testers, it will be available to more users soon. The goal is to enhance the user experience by offering a neater and visually attractive way to engage with media content within channels.

How automatic album feature works

The automatic album feature compiles multiple consecutive images or videos shared by channel admins into a single album. This brings a significant advantage to channels, keeping the interface decluttered. Channel followers can easily tap on the unified album to view and browse the entire collection. Additionally, photos and videos within the album also support channel reactions, boosting user interaction.

Groups content for streamlined management

Introducing the automatic album feature in WhatsApp channels benefits both channel owners and followers. It streamlines media organization by grouping content into albums, creating a visually appealing presentation and improving accessibility for followers. This streamlined navigation eliminates the need for individual message bubbles, resulting in a tidier and more visually satisfying conversation view.