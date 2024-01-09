Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

1/3

Technology 1 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Jan 09, 202409:24 am

Redeemed items may take up to 24 hours to arrive

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled new redeem codes for January 9, allowing players to seize complimentary rewards. Accessible across different servers, these codes offer exclusive prizes, including costumes, skins, emotes, and even diamonds. To collect the rewards, players can navigate to the redemption site, and the goodies will be delivered to their gaming account within 24 hours.

2/3

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for January 9 include: HHNAT6VKQ9R7, TDK4JWN6RD6, XFW4Z6Q882WY, 4TPQRDQJHVP4 WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49, HFNSJ6W74Z48, 2FG94YCW9VMV FFDBGQWPNHJX, V44ZZ5YY7CBS, VNY3MQWNKEGU, ZZATXB24QES8 U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA

3/3

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To utilize Garena Free Fire MAX codes, go to the rewards redemption site. Choose a login method connected to your in-game ID. Input the code into the designated text box and click 'Confirm.' A dialog box will show the status of the process. After successful redemption, review the in-game mail section to claim your rewards.