This wearable gaming glove can help stroke patients gain mobility

By Akash Pandey 06:38 pm Jan 08, 2024

The Palmplug One is up for pre-order via its official store at $49.99

US-based Palmplug, known for building wearable tech products, has revealed its latest product, the Palmplug One, at CES. The compact glove has multiple use cases but one that stands out is its ability to help stroke patients gain mobility. It is equipped with sensors on each finger for hand tracking and haptic feedback. The multi-color LED lights provide visual cues to the user.

It can track every movement in hand and fingers

Palmplug's new wearable glove is equipped with high-fidelity motion sensors sitting atop each finger and thumb, with the primary sensor resting on the wrist. All the sensors are connected and provide real-time feedback. This could be useful for people with reduced sensory movement. Users can also precisely track movement in their hands and fingers through the company's advanced motion capture technology.

The glove comes with haptic feedback

Haptic feedback provides a tactile sensation. The Palmplug One incorporates haptic feedback to inform the user that a desired motion has been successfully captured. According to the company, the glove offers various vibration responses based on the detected action, enabling a diverse range of interactions.

It can be used for VR experiences and more

Palmplug One offers realistic tactile feedback which can also enhance digital interactions. The glove can simulate various textures and provide nuanced vibrations, allowing for a truly immersive experience during training, gaming, and beyond. The wearable can be useful when engaged in crafting immersive VR scenarios, executing intricate robotic commands, animating characters with detailed expressions, or translating human hand dexterity into automated processes.