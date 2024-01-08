Can OPPO Find X7 Ultra redefine smartphone photography?

Can OPPO Find X7 Ultra redefine smartphone photography?

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Jan 08, 2024

The device packs a 602mm³ bionic super vibration motor for enhancing haptics

OPPO has unveiled Find X7 Ultra as its latest flagship smartphone in China. The main highlight of the handset is its camera module. It is the first to offer the new 1.0-inch Sony LYT-900 camera sensor and also the first to pack two dedicated periscope telephoto lenses. The Find X7 Ultra's cutting-edge camera hardware and advanced computational abilities make it a solid competitor against Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Hasselblad's color calibration is also on offer

The Find X7 Ultra has four 50MP cameras on the back. There is a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor with OIS and a Sony LYT-600 ultra-wide unit. Joining these is a Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto with OIS and 6x optical zoom. This camera system also gets Hasselblad's color calibration for natural-looking, cinematic bokeh, and professional-grade shots. On the front, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera for selfies.

The device comes with a premium vegan leather finish

The Find X7 Ultra features a curved screen, top-centered punch-hole cutout, IP68 rating, metal frame, and three-stage Alert Slider. On the rear, it has a large circular camera module, with four cutouts and Hasselblad branding. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right, whereas the left portion gets the Alert Slider. The phone has a sophisticated dual-tone design in Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black. All three color options offer a vegan leather finish.

The screen boasts 4,500-nits of peak brightness

The Find X7 Ultra flaunts a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED curved screen, with LTPO technology and 10-bit color depth It offers a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The display also features ProXDR technology to enhance the dynamic range for HDR content. Outdoors, the screen brightness can go as high as 4,500 nits. It supports Dolby Vision for cinematic experience and 2,160Hz PWM dimming to adjust brightness levels. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

The latest connectivity features are on board

The Find X7 Ultra uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, it runs Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The phone packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. OPPO will also announce a satellite connectivity version in China by March-end. The current model supports NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

What about the pricing and availability?

The Find X7 Ultra is currently open for reservations in China and will hit the market on January 12. It starts at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,250) for 12GB/256GB. OPPO is promising four major Android updates and five years of security updates.

OPPO Find X7 has also been announced

The standard Find X7 remains similar to the Ultra model in terms of design and display. However, it provides a 1.5K resolution and IP65 rating. The Find X7's camera setup features a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x zoom. This device uses Dimensity 9300 SoC and also lacks wireless charging support. It starts at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 47,500) for 12GB/256GB.