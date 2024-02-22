Inline code is handy for coders

WhatsApp introduces new text formatting options for improved messaging

What's the story Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced four new text formatting features to improve user communication. Now available on iOS, Android, Web, and Mac platforms, these additions include block quotes, bulleted and numbered lists, as well as inline code. These facilities join the options of bold, strikethrough, italic, and monospace formats that users can already enjoy. Let us take a look.

Steps

How to use the new formatting features?

To make a bulleted list, simply start the text with a "-" symbol followed by a space. For numbered lists, use one or two digits with a period and a full space (e.g., "1. "). In order to create block quotes, insert the ">" symbol and a space before the desired text. Finally, for inline code formatting, enclose the text with the "`" symbol (e.g., `like this.`).

Purpose

How will they help users?

These formatting options aim to aid users in communicating more effectively, by making large text sections more readable. Users can now easily create shopping lists or step-by-step instructions with bulleted or numbered lists. Block quotes are perfect for emphasizing important information in longer messages, while inline code is handy for coders and highlighting specific details within a text.

Others

What about upcoming features?

WhatsApp is working on a bevy of new features. This includes a channel report option on Android devices, and a favorite contacts facility for iOS users. The iOS app will also get a cross-platform messaging feature soon.