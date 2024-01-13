Free Fire MAX codes for January 13: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 10:47 am Jan 13, 202410:47 am

The codes are not applicable to guest accounts

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game in India, has gained widespread acclaim for its vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay. As a token of gratitude for its players, the game developers release redemption codes on a daily basis. These codes enable players to acquire valuable in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more, further enhancing the gaming experience for the community.

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for Saturday (January 13). Should a player miss this opportunity, they must wait for a fresh list to come out. 3IBBMSL7AK8G, FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF11WFNPP956 FF10GCGXRNHY, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9, FF119MB3PFA5 ZYPPXWRWIAHD, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR FF11NJN5YS3E, ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V, B6IYCTNH4PV3, X99TK56XDJ4X 3IBBMSL7AK8G, FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

How to unlock in-game items?

The redeem codes have a restricted validity period of 12-18 hours, after which they become invalid. To claim them, head to the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using your credentials via Facebook, Apple ID, Google, X, or Huawei. Enter a code into the text box, and click on "Confirm." After successful redemption, the reward will appear in your account within 24 hours.