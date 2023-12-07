Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 7

By Mudit Dube 09:55 am Dec 07, 202309:55 am

Some codes have a limited validity period and server restrictions

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for December 7, giving players an opportunity to snag free rewards such as skins and emotes. These codes cater to different servers and offer a range of exclusive rewards, including outfits, skins, emotes, and sometimes diamonds. Keep in mind that these codes come with uncertain expiration dates, server limitations, and maximum usage restrictions, so they might not work for everyone.

Here are the codes for today

FFICJGW9NKYT, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FF9MJ31CXKRG VNY3MQWNKEGU, U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8 FFCMCPSJ99S3, EYH2W3XK8UPG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, MCPW2D2WKWF2 HHNAT6VKQ9R7, HFNSJ6W74Z48, E2F86ZREMK49, 2FG94YCW9VMVFFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Step-by-step guide to redeem Free Fire codes

To redeem the codes, follow these steps: First, visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your registered X, Google, Apple, or Facebook credentials. Copy any of the codes and paste them into the prompt box. Select 'Submit' and then click on 'Confirm.' The process status will be displayed in a dialog box. After successful redemption, players can collect rewards from the in-game mail section. Items typically arrive instantly but may take up to 24 hours.