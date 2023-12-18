Beeper's iMessage app for Android down again for most users

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Beeper's iMessage app for Android down again for most users

By Sanjana Shankar 10:25 am Dec 18, 202310:25 am

Beeper Mini and Cloud have faced several outages since their launch two weeks ago

Beeper's iMessage app for Android, Beeper Mini is down again, affecting over 60% of the users. The company is working on resolving the issue. Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud, which provide iMessage support for Android, Windows, and other platforms, have faced multiple outages since their launch just two weeks ago. The company's method for accessing iMessage involves a direct connection to Apple. However, the tech giant has warned to shut down the method, resulting in unstable service for users.

2/3

Latest outage started on December 17

The most recent outage began on December 17 (Sunday) and has been acknowledged by Beeper's CEO Eric Migicovsky. In his message, Migicovsky said, "More than 60% of Beeper Mini and Cloud users are currently unable to send or receive iMessages at this time. We're fighting to get this fixed." He also noted that users might receive notifications or emails about a "new Mac" being added to their accounts, as Apple identifies the connection as a Mac device.

3/3

Apple's efforts to block Beeper's reverse-engineered method

The first outage for Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud took place on December 8, with services quickly restored. However, Apple persisted in blocking the reverse-engineered approach. On December 13, Beeper confirmed that about 5% of Beeper Mini and Cloud users were affected by Apple's actions. The company managed to implement another fix in the days that followed. It's still uncertain when the latest disruption can be resolved, leaving users unsure about the future of iMessage support on non-Apple platforms.