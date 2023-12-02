Apple showcases iPhone 15's Smart Portrait mode: How it works

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple showcases iPhone 15's Smart Portrait mode: How it works

By Akash Pandey 09:09 pm Dec 02, 202309:09 pm

Users can edit the focus of standard and portrait mode images

Apple has released a new advertisement for iPhone 15 models, showcasing their impressive camera features, particularly the Smart Portrait mode. This mode allows users to modify the focus on various subjects in a photo even after it has been taken. This feature works with both standard and portrait images. Apple's video description explains, "On iPhone 15, you can turn your photos into portraits after you take the shot. And for even more control, you can shift the focus between subjects."

2/4

Adjusting focus in post-production

The ad spotlights a band creating their album cover, with one member using an iPhone 15 to edit a group photo. The member employs the Portrait subject focus adjustment to emphasize herself in the foreground while blurring her bandmates in the background. Another bandmate then alters the image to focus on himself, removing her from the picture. The two argue over which version to use before asking the third member, who chooses to focus on himself and blur the others.

3/4

Regular images also support focus editing

With the help of Smart Portrait Mode, the iPhone 15 can recognize the presence of a person, animal, or object in a photo, allowing users to convert it into a portrait photo. This remains effective even in regular photos taken without activating the portrait mode. By tapping the aperture icon in the "Edit" interface, users can adjust the background blur using a slider. To change the focus in a photo with multiple subjects, they can simply tap on a person/object.

4/4

Apple highlighted Personal Voice earlier

Just a day before launching the Smart Portrait ad, Apple released another video to showcase another useful feature of the iPhone 15 series. In particular, the company emphasized the functionality of Personal Voice, a feature that utilizes machine learning to replicate the user's voice. The video was particularly emotional as it showed a person who has lost their voice reading a story to a child with the help of an iPhone.