Technology

WhatsApp Web introduces filters for personal and group chats

By Sanjana Shankar 09:44 am Dec 18, 202309:44 am

The feature is currently accessible only to beta users

WhatsApp is introducing a new chat filter feature for its web client, designed to help users better organize their group and personal conversations. As the name suggests, the update lets users filter chats by categories such as "Unread," "Contacts," and "Groups," streamlining the process of managing and finding specific conversations. The feature is currently rolling out to users who are part of the official beta program of WhatsApp Web and are running the update version 2.2353.59.

Improved user experience with new filters

The new chat filters are displayed at the top of the chatlist. The feature aims to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp Web. For instance, the "Unread" filter displays only conversations with unread messages, making it easier to catch up on messages. The "Contacts" filter shows messages received from phone numbers saved in the user's address book. Meanwhile, the "Groups" filter compiles all group chats in one place.

Other features in development

In addition to the chat filter feature, WhatsApp is developing a revamped sidebar, which will be displayed vertically, for improved app navigation. Also, WhatsApp Channels now support the automatic album feature. This groups multiple images or videos shared by Channel admins into a single album, keeping the chat interface decluttered. The option is already available in personal and group conversations.