Dec 18, 2023

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has released a fresh batch of redeem codes that enable players to acquire complimentary rewards, facilitating their success in challenging game levels. It's important to note that each code is single-use and becomes ineffective if it expires. Typically, they remain valid for 12 to 18 hours. Therefore, it's advised to act promptly and redeem them before the window closes.

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for December 18. They may help in obtaining rewards such as gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and other valuable items. FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2. FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK. FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH, F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87. FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4, FUJGI9F3R4RGNR, FBU7K8J282DEGG. FNMKOIU18A62BT, FBM7YIN45HJNBC, FLO90BGFAQ82BG, F8OLRDQ242EGKR. FKJG55B334OKJD, FBFJUDOY77JFHG, FRE67ARDUF09VD, FJFHO9I2JJND2D. FGY6DEZTLU4JGT, FKI8UGHHJHER46, FJT6FGH11BG6GF.

How to unlock in-game items?

To utilize codes, players need to visit the rewards redemption page and adhere to the redemption procedure. By employing these redeem codes, players gain access to a diverse range of in-game items that can significantly enhance their gaming experience. Redeeming the codes serves as an excellent method for players to elevate their gameplay without having to spend actual money on in-game transactions.