CES 2024: Top weird gadgets that blew our minds

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Jan 13, 202403:10 am

You can now teach your dog how to play piano

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, is the world's biggest tech event. Throughout the exhibition, tech enthusiasts witnessed the launches of several weird gadgets like a smart toilet seat, a wearable oven, and an AI device that can control apps on your phone for you. While some of these products are in development, others are already on sale. Here's a look at the top quirky goodies that caught our eye.

Flappie is perfect to keep your cats in line

Swiss start-up Flappie has unveiled an intelligent cat flap powered by AI, that can be fitted to your door. Users also have to place a sensor on the cat's collar. When your pet returns home, Flappie uses AI to find out whether any prey is there in its mouth. If an object is detected, the flap will deny the cat entry into the house. However, if the cat gets rid of it, the door will open for them.

MouthPad is an excellent accessibility tool

San Francisco-based Augmental has showcased its smart mouthware, called MouthPad, at CES 2024. This 3D-printed gadget made from dental-grade raisin transforms your tongue into a mouse for your laptops, smartphones, and tablets. However, it has to be placed on the roof of the mouth, first. This wearable is mainly designed for iOS interface navigation using Apple's Assistive Touch. However, it can also be used as a Bluetooth mouse for Android, Windows, and Linux, devices.

Use this oven to cook food on the move

Willtex Willcook arrived as a "wearable oven" on Day 3 of CES 2024. It looks like a backpack and can slow-cook food while on the road, thanks to a heated thin mesh fabric inside. It is also ideal for camping. This gadget can cook anything be it fish, vegetables, or meat. Those looking to buy it will have to pay around $200 (approximately Rs. 16,600).

This AI companion is selling like hotcakes

Rabbit r1 is a quirky-looking gadget that can control apps and processes on your existing handset. It packs a large action model (LAM) that can interact with app interfaces and complete tasks, similar to a user. The device flaunts a 2.88-inch display, navigation wheel, push-to-talk button, and 360-degree rotating camera. Rabbit r1 is sold in a Luminous Orange shade, and also packs a SIM slot for internet connectivity. Over 20,000 units have already been sold.

Kohler is ready to transform your toilet

Kohler has finally introduced the PureWash E930 Bidet Seat at the ongoing CES. This gadget can transform any standard western toilet into a high-end smart device. Features like UV cleaning, hands-free controls, a warm air dryer, as well as Alexa and Google voice control assistance, are offered. Be ready to spend more time in the toilet but at a hefty cost of $1,290 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh).

Samsung Ballie is back

First shown at CES 2020, Samsung's Ballie rolling AI bot is now back with upgrades. The sleek device serves as your robot AI companion, projects images and videos on walls, and also interacts with other smart devices (turning on/off fans and lights). Users can utilize voice commands and text messages, to interact with the gadget. Its pricing details are currently unknown.

Use this collar for your dog's wellbeing

French firm Invoxia has revealed a smart dog collar, that can track the heart activity of dogs. Using AI, miniature sensors, and accelerometers, the device can measure the movement, heart rate, and respiration patterns of your pets. It uses a proprietary technology called Heartprint to create a 2D visual representation of the animal's cardio-pulmonary system. The gadget will go on sale in Q3 of this year.

This tracking stand makes video calls easy

Belkin's Auto-Tracking Stand Pro can replace tripods. It is the first device to connect directly to an iPhone without requiring a third-party app. The device swivels 360-degree around its base and tilts up to 90-degree. Once the phone is attached, the stand works with any camera app. Then, when you're on a video call, it moves the smartphone around to keep you in frame. An LED lights up when tracking is active.

This gadget will make your dog a music maestro

Hong Kong-based start-up Zoo Gears wants to teach your dog how to play the piano. To this end, it has launched TheButter, an instrument with four keys and light-up pads. Basically, you have to load a few notes of your favorite song on the device. Next, your pet has to follow the light sequence and press the keys of their choice to "play" music.

Meet Tropicana's 'AI-free' juice

At CES 2024, Tropicana claimed to have unveiled an "AI-free" version of its orange juice. However, is it so? Not really. You see, the special edition juice is named "Tropcn" and misses out on the "A" and "I." This is more of a joke, than a new gadget. If you spell out the missing letters in a sequence, "IAA" is the name of a plant hormone. A touch of brevity to a serious event indeed.