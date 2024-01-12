Best futuristic gadgets and innovations showcased at CES 2024

CES 2024 comes to an end today (January 12)

At CES 2024, we witnessed more than a few laptops featuring AI-powered chips inside. Rabbit's companion device, r1, emerged as a surprise hit at the show, while Sennheiser introduced its first-ever health-tracking earphones. Gyrogear demonstrated its assistive tech that helps those with hand tremors in stabilizing their movement. Finally, Doublepoint Technologies introduced a clever app to control smartphones and smart home devices with just a few taps. Follow along, as we discuss these and several other innovations in detail.

Rabbit r1: A companion device that can potentially replace smartphones

California-based start-up, Rabbit, announced its r1 companion device on the first day of CES. Co-designed with Teenage Engineering, the product gained all the attention for its unique design and range of accessibility features. Powered by Rabbit OS and Large Action Model (LAM), r1 can control apps and processes on your existing phone. It can interact with app interfaces and complete several tasks. Priced at $199 (around Rs. 16,500), Rabbit has sold more than 20,000 units of r1 so far.

WowMouse: A clever app to control your smart devices

WowMouse, from Doublepoint Technologies, is an inventive app for Wear OS-enabled smartwatches. Serving as an extension for your smartwatch, the WowMouse app empowers you to control a range of Bluetooth devices in your vicinity. Using it, you can effortlessly control several tasks through your app, such as turning off a lamp with a simple gesture or adjusting its brightness by rotating your wrist. The company affirms that the interaction between controls and users' movements is nearly instantaneous.

LG OLED T: A transparent TV

LG presented an innovative transparent OLED display, dubbed OLED T, that smoothly transitions from resembling a "fish tank" to a 77-inch television. The transparent screen incorporates a contrast film that can be effortlessly raised or lowered using a remote button, offering the convenience of switching between a conventional and see-through TV. It operates on a customized webOS interface. Set to be released this year, this transparent TV is designed to appeal to individuals with heavy pockets.

Gyrogear GyroGlove: A hand-stabilizing glove for people with tremors

The bustling atmosphere of a convention like CES can worsen hand tremors for individuals living with Parkinson's disease. Gyrogear's assistive technology, named GyroGlove, helps give people with disabilities some sense of control and independence again. The current iteration of GyroGlove comprises three parts: a fabric glove, a gyroscope in the stabilization module, and a battery pack on the forearm. Altogether, it weighs 580g. The glove is available for sale worldwide for a high price tag of $5,899.

Razer brought haptics technology for your gaming chair

At CES 2024, Razer unveiled Project Esther, an innovative cushion designed to elevate the gaming experience. Equipped with 16 haptic actuators, low latency, and compatibility with different chairs, this cushion offers a heightened level of gaming comfort. Users can customize directionality and synchronize multiple devices thanks to its seamless audio-to-HD haptics conversion. When used with VR headsets, the cushion enhances immersion in virtual environments. Project Esther is still in the conceptual stage.

Withings introduced a versatile health-tracking tool

Withings introduced BeamO, a multifunctional health device, that combines a thermometer, electrocardiogram, oximeter, and stethoscope into one compact tool. By directing it at various body areas, the device offers health insights. Touted as "portable and smaller than a smartphone," it merges home temperature monitoring with advanced wellness metrics akin to those in contemporary wearables and smartwatches. Its FDA clearance is anticipated in June and shall be available for $250 later.

Sennheiser announced its first earbuds with heart rate, temperature sensors

Sennheiser unveiled Momentum Sport, its first wireless earbuds featuring heart rate and body temperature sensors. These earbuds seamlessly sync with popular fitness apps such as Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, Peleton, and Polar. Providing six hours of battery life per charge, they are equipped with three-axis accelerometers, allowing touch controls to register tap gestures even when wearing gloves. Sennheiser plans to release them on April 9 for $330, and they will come in Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.

US-based wellness company unveiled a rapid testing kit for UTIs

Unveiled at CES 2024, Vivoo's digital testing kit for urinary tract infections (UTIs) involves urinating on the provided test strip and scanning it with the company's app for rapid results. Claimed to offer "gold standard accuracy results" within just two minutes, the test kit can streamline the UTI diagnosis process. Users can also share results with healthcare providers through the app for prompt treatment if necessary. The home UTI test kit is scheduled for launch in Q2 2024.

Auracast: A Bluetooth broadcasting feature with up to 100m range

Auracast, a Bluetooth broadcasting feature, is gaining traction, extending beyond headphones to include hearing aids. Although existing for a couple of years, more manufacturers are slowly adopting it. Recent updates to products like Galaxy Buds2 Pro showcase its expanding compatibility. Auracast offers an impressive 100-meter broadcasting range, far surpassing regular Bluetooth. Anticipated releases include Auracast-enabled dongles, streaming devices, and plug-ins for commercial broadcasting systems, enhancing its reach and applicability in 2024.