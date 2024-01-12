These smart shoes analyze walking mechanics and provide insightful feedback

By Akash Pandey 06:30 pm Jan 12, 202406:30 pm

The shoes provide a personalized experience that cater to the user's specific needs

Sneaker fans, get ready for a game-changing innovation! Footwear brand Baliston has revealed a smart shoe at CES 2024 that's designed to boost comfort and health. The shoe features a built-in chip that analyzes your walking mechanics and offers insights on how to improve them. This cutting-edge tech aims to reduce back pain, enhance blood circulation, and lessen fatigue for wearers.

Customized insoles for individual walking patterns

Besides the smart shoe, Baliston is also offering customized insoles tailored to your unique walking patterns. Buyers will receive these insoles for free, a few weeks after the company has analyzed their walking patterns through the companion app. These insoles will work hand-in-hand with the chip in the shoes, giving you a personalized experience. The combo of the smart shoe and customized insoles is expected to provide major benefits for those seeking better comfort and health while walking.

Pricing and subscription model

Baliston's founder Karim Oumnia has announced that the smart shoes will retail for $150 (around Rs. 12,400). However, there's also a subscription model available at $250 (roughly Rs. 20,700) per year, which includes free shoe replacements. The company will measure the cushioning of the shoe and tell the user exactly when it needs to be replaced. This subscription option aims to deliver added value and convenience for those who want to enjoy the perks of smart shoe technology over time.