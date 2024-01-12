Corsair and ASUS are making PC building easier: Here's how

1/6

Technology 3 min read

Corsair and ASUS are making PC building easier: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 05:30 pm Jan 12, 202405:30 pm

The concept of cable management is relatively new

PC enthusiasts can now build sleeker systems, thanks to companies like Corsair, ASUS, and Lian Li focusing on improved cable management solutions. In recent years, these players have been simplifying the process of concealing cables and constructing a PC that highlights your expertise. Innovations such as daisy-chained RGB fans and motherboards with hidden connectors have made it easier to create clean and organized PC builds. This shift is primarily driven by consumer demand for visually appealing systems.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Cable management is one of the most hated aspects of the PC building process. It often requires more time to organize and route the cables neatly than it does to assemble all the PC components. This challenge becomes particularly pronounced when constructing a PC with numerous RGB fans and an all-in-one (AIO) cooler, as there are more cables to conceal and additional lighting that can accentuate any errors. Fortunately, the companies are making significant improvements in this regard.

3/6

Daisy-chained RGB fans reduce cable clutter

Lian Li introduced the concept of daisy-chained RGB fans with its Uni Fan, which connects multiple fans using a single cable for power and lighting. This design reduces cable clutter compared to traditional setups. Corsair's iCUE Link system offers similar daisy-chained RGB fans and AIO coolers that hide cables away. The iCUE Link fans have a "Time Warp" mode that synchronizes LED strobing with fan speed, creating an illusion of non-spinning fans.

4/6

Motherboards with hidden connectors for better aesthetics

MSI's Project Zero motherboard and Maingear's collaboration with Phanteks on the NV9 case aim to hide motherboard connections and case cables for a cleaner look. These designs place power supply connections, audio, USB, and front panel headers at the rear of the case, making them less visible. Gigabyte's Project Stealth and ASUS' DIY-APE motherboards also focus on better cable management, with ASUS unveiling a cable-free BTF RTX 4090 GPU at CES this year.

5/6

Lack of standardization hampers industry progress

Despite all the innovations, the PC industry has yet to agree on a standard for daisy-chain fans or motherboards and GPUs with hidden cables. This lack of standardization is likely due to patents, competition, and manufacturers' desire to lock consumers into specific systems. Last year in September, Lian Li filed a lawsuit against Phanteks and Thermaltake for patent infringement on fan designs. How this ongoing lawsuit turns out will have an impact on daisy-chained fans.

6/6

The future of cable management in PC building

The focus on improved cable management is similar to the shift toward modular power supplies, which made it easier to swap out power cables for custom ones. However, proprietary systems like Corsair's iCUE Link and Lian Li's ongoing lawsuit against competitors indicate that an open standard for daisy-chain fans may not emerge soon. Despite the lack of standardization, the industry's recognition of the importance of cable management is a positive development for enthusiasts seeking visually appealing custom PCs.