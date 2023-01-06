Technology

CES 2023: Best laptops from Acer, Razer, MSI, ASUS

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 06, 2023, 02:11 pm 3 min read

Acer Swift Go series models come with Intel Evo certification (Photo credit: Acer)

At CES 2023﻿, we witnessed a ton of innovative technology, and that includes a bunch of laptops from various well-known brands. These devices are targeted at a range of audiences looking for laptops with new-age features, the latest hardware, and top-quality displays. Take a look at the new gems from Acer, Razer, MSI, and ASUS showcased at the world-famous tech event.

Acer Predator Helios

Acer's all-new Predator Helios gaming-focused laptop comes in 16-inch (PH16-71) and 18-inch (PH18-71) LED display models, with 165Hz/240Hz refresh rates. The duo features up to 13th-generation Intel CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The laptops boast up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, and 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes.

Razer Blade

At CES 2023, Razer introduced Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops. The former is offered in two options: 4K screen with 120Hz refresh rate or Full-HD+ mode with 240Hz refresh rate, both with 1,000-nits peak brightness. The 18-inch model boasts a QHD+ resolution with 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops house 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 mobile GPU.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

ASUS has announced the Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, a dedicated laptop for cloud-based gaming. The device flaunts a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1900 pixels) screen with 144Hz refresh rate. It packs up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with Iris XE graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The device houses a 63Wh battery good for 10 hours of usage.

Acer Swift Go

Acer has also unveiled the new Swift Go series laptops. The offerings come in 14-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) and 16-inch OLED 3.2K (2000x3200 pixels) variants with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. Both offer 13th-generation Intel Core processors, with Evo certification. The laptops equip dual fans for heat dissipation. Connectivity options include two Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 socket, a micro-SD card, and Wi-Fi 6E.

MSI Raider GE78 HX

MSI has announced the Raider GE78 HX laptop with a 17.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2,560 pixel) LCD screen featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. It also gets a Full-HD+ resolution model with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop boasts a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, paired with up to NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU. It packs up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD.

ASUS Zenbook 14X/16X OLED

ASUS also introduced the Zenbook 14X OLED and 16X OLED models. The 14X model sports a 14.5-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) display, whereas the 16X variant packs 16-inch 3.2K screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. They boast Intel Core i9 CPUs, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD. The 14X and 16X models house 70Wh and 96Wh batteries, respectively.