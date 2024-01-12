Realme 12 Pro+ makes CES debut ahead of official launch

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Realme 12 Pro+ makes CES debut ahead of official launch

By Akash Pandey 05:21 pm Jan 12, 202405:21 pm

Realme 12 Pro series will launch in India on January 31

Realme has showcased Realme 12 Pro+ at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. This mid-range phone is set to hit the market later this month. It is the first in its category to boast a 3x periscope zoom camera with optical image stabilization and a larger sensor for enhanced low-light performance. The device's design, crafted by Swiss watch designer Ollivier Savéo, features a golden fluted bezel, polished sunburst dial, and a 3D jubilee bracelet over vegan leather in blue or white.

2/4

Larger sensor for enhanced low-light performance

The periscope zoom camera on the Realme 12 Pro+ uses a 64MP 1/2-inch OmniVision OV64B sensor. Realme claims that this sensor is over 2.6x larger than those in the iPhone 15 Pro (12MP) and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (10MP), allowing it to capture more than 1.8x the light. This means the device can maintain its periscope camera functionality even in low-light conditions, whereas other phones with smaller sensors would switch to their main cameras and rely on digital zoom.

3/4

Main camera and computational photography capabilities

Besides the periscope zoom camera, the Realme 12 Pro+ sports a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS. The phone also features a 0.6x ultra-wide camera, though further details remain undisclosed. It supports Realme's "MasterShot Algorithm" for computational photography, enabling RAW processing—a feature typically exclusive to flagship smartphones. On the hardware front, the Android 14-powered device is said to use a mid-range Qualcomm processor (probably Snapdragon 7 Gen 3).

4/4

Will it set a benchmark for mid-range phones in 2024?

While the full specs and pricing of the Realme 12 Pro+ are yet to be revealed, its innovative features could set a new standard for mid-range phones in 2024. Realme's rapid growth in recent years might prompt other manufacturers, like Apple and Samsung, to enhance essential features on their flagship devices. As the brand continues to expand globally, consumers can anticipate more groundbreaking technology and competitive pricing in the smartphone market.