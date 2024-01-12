This app can turn smartwatches to PC mouse

Technology

This app can turn smartwatches to PC mouse

By Akash Pandey 11:49 am Jan 12, 202411:49 am

The app is available on the Google Play Store

Doublepoint Technologies has introduced an innovative gesture-detection app for Wear OS-powered smartwatches at CES 2024. Named "WowMouse," it's a free-to-use app that users can try on their watch by downloading through the Google Play Store. It enables control of Bluetooth-connected devices, such as PCs, tablets, AR/VR/XR headsets, and smart home appliances, through simple hand gestures and motions. Doublepoint is said to be partnering with Qualcomm to incorporate the WowMouse app into a broader range of smartwatches.

Why does this story matter?

Touch-free control of electronic devices not only enhances convenience but also mitigates the risk of virus and bacteria transmission, maintaining glossy touchscreens free of fingerprints. Doublepoint's tech not only addresses current health concerns but also facilitates inclusive accessibility, promoting a seamless user experience. WowMouse is especially beneficial for individuals with limited mobility, empowering them to effortlessly manage smart home elements like lights and doors from the comfort of their beds or chairs.

How does it work?

WowMouse is designed to track the motion of a Wear OS watch. It enables users to manage their electronic devices by simulating the actions of a physical mouse or controller, allowing them to point, select, and move seamlessly. Instead of button clicks, the application utilizes straightforward finger gestures, and arm movements serve as a substitute for traditional motions. This innovative approach liberates users' hands, providing them with hands-free control over their headsets, smart lights, phones, tablets, and computers.

There's almost no lag in the feedback

WowMouse app functions as an extension for your Wear OS smartwatch, enabling you to manage various Bluetooth devices in your vicinity. When wearing a watch, you can effortlessly turn off your lamp with a gesture or adjust its brightness by rotating your wrist. Likewise, you have the ability to set your preferred noise level for speakers and perform additional tasks. The company asserts that the feedback between the controls and users' movements is nearly instantaneous, with minimal lag.

Doublepoint is also offering development kit to expand gesture capabilities

WowMouse app builds on other touch control features like Apple Watch's Double Tap and aims to provide a natural and powerful user experience for smartwatches and beyond. In addition to WowMouse, Doublepoint is also offering its "Doublepoint Evaluation Kit" on pre-order. This kit is designed for app developers seeking to expand gesture capabilities in custom applications and devices.