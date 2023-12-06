How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 6

By Sanjana Shankar 09:32 am Dec 06, 2023

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has released the redeemable codes for today. Using these codes, players can gain access to several in-game items including weapons, costumes, pets, skins, and protective gear, among others. To snag exclusive in-game collectibles, head over to the game's official redemption website and log in to your account. Take note that the codes have a limited validity period and server restrictions.

These are the redeemable codes for today

FURFHJUT67I6T7U4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FYUJT67U6JT67UTH, FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU. FV7YFHDN4M496LYP, F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FUYFTHUJR67URYH4. FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT. F7UHYFRT67URU34S, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC. F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3.

How to redeem the codes

To claim the in-game rewards using the redeemable codes, follow these steps: First, visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your registered X, Google, Apple, or Facebook credentials. Copy any of the codes and paste them into the prompt box. Select 'Submit' and then click on 'Confirm.' Following every successful redemption, the free rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox.