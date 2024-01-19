X introduces audio, video calls for Android users

X introduces audio, video calls for Android users

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:06 pm Jan 19, 2024

Only those users with paid subscriptions can make calls on X

Android users can now use X (formerly Twitter) to make and receive both audio and video calls. The news came out after an X engineer disclosed on the social media platform that the feature is being rolled out today. The release is happening in a graded manner. Android users can update their X app and check for the feature. CEO Linda Yaccarino had first mentioned about calling feature on X in August and iOS users got the support in October.

Only paid users can make calls, unpaid can merely receive

Only those users with paid subscriptions will be able to make calls on X. To enable or disable this feature, you can go to Settings > Privacy and safety > Direct Messages > Enable audio and video calling. You can also customize who can call you by choosing options like contacts, people they follow, or verified users. This update follows X's decision to remove the option for premium users to set an NFT as their profile picture earlier this month.

X's vision for 2024 and advertiser concerns

X has ambitious plans to become an 'everything app' and has shared its 2024 vision, which includes introducing peer-to-peer payments, new xAI-powered features like 'show dissimilar posts' and more advertising options for marketers. However, some advertisers are reportedly leaving X for platforms like LinkedIn after owner Elon Musk bluntly told them to "Go f**k yourself" while speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York.