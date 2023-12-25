Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:19 am Dec 25, 202309:19 am

Codes can be redeemed only via the rewards redemption website

Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new set of redemption codes, allowing players to receive complimentary rewards. Do note that each code is intended for one-time use and becomes invalid in 12 to 18 hours after the release. Some of the codes are also dependent on the server. Hence you should try as many codes as possible to get maximum rewards.

Benefits of redeeming codes

Leveraging redemption codes enables players to unlock a variety of in-game items and improvements. These rewards include a range of valuable items like gifts, weapons, skins, and characters, offering a strategic edge in battles. Redeeming codes is an excellent way for players to boost their gaming skills without the need to spend real money on in-game purchases.

Check out today's list

Here are the codes for December 25: FBHUS645YHGVEBRN, FJ7GVUHGBDENJK23, F4ITYJKFID8U7Y5F, FGF34BHR5JTIG7Y6 FTFG6DEHI485UTI8, F765Q43E2D3FGEHD, FJU7S6YTWFE4BNR5, FJTGU7YTGDSBEJ4R FI5TUJHGFNDIS8E7, F4YG5BTNGIU6YGDB, FNR657TYHKIDUA5T, FRQE2DF43VBNRFK8 FNUE9OIUHSENRTBJ, FJUHEGBVBRN5TGM, FKBLOIUVYHCGFVS, FBENMRKTOLYIH8U FKI3U4YRTGFDVBX, FNZJI8SW736T4GF, FVR5BTNGMJKBI8U, FV7YTGDFEVWB3N4 FJM5KRT6YOHI8UB, FYHVGBCDNEJKI4R, FOF56UTHYG5JMVK, FCI8S76T5RWFE4V FB5NTMYKLORTIKH, FOF987A6QRF34RV, FRT5TFRYHBFTVYH, F7YVTCGFXVBSNJW

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players need to go to the official rewards redemption page and sign in with their account credentials. After logging in, they should input the redemption code in the designated field and press the 'Confirm' button. If the code is currently active, the rewards will be added to the user's account within 24 hours.