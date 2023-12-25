Upcoming smartphones in 2024 from Samsung, ASUS, OPPO, Redmi, OnePlus

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 25, 202303:10 am

The Galaxy S24 series will boast a range of AI features

As we approach 2024, the smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation for new releases. Redmi will kick off the excitement early next month with its affordable but feature-packed Note 13 series in India, followed by OnePlus. The ROG Phone 8 series is scheduled for a global launch in January itself, while the launch date for the OPPO Find X7 series is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Samsung will introduce its flagship Galaxy S24 series on January 17.

Redmi Note 13 series: Launching on January 4

India will receive all three models of the Redmi Note 13 series. Launched in China in September, the Indian variants are expected to carry similar specifications. To recall, the standard model uses a Dimensity 6020, the Note 13 Pro gets a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and the top-tier Note 13 Pro+ is powered by Dimensity 7200 Ultra. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the range will start under Rs. 15,000. The top-tier Pro+ model will be priced below Rs. 30,000.

ASUS ROG Phone 8: Global debut set for January 9

ASUS is set to introduce the ROG Phone 8 series at CES 2024. A recent leak suggests robust performance, stunning displays, and a more capable camera system compared to the ROG Phone 7 lineup. Also, the design seems more understated compared to earlier models, especially with the Pro version not having the rear display. As usual with the ROG phones, the handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor, latest RAM and storage formats, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Launching on January 17

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to debut on January 17, as per notable tipster Evan Blass. The S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra will boot Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Besides the latest OS, they will incorporate a range of cutting-edge AI features, to compete with Google's Pixel 8 lineup. While the S24 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC globally, the S24 and S24+ may use Exynos 2400 in some markets.

OnePlus 12 and 12R: Arriving on January 23

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus 12 and 12R smartphones for both Indian and global markets. The OnePlus 12 will retain all the specifications of its Chinese counterpart, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The more affordable 12R will get a 120Hz, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. The 12R will be a solid option for gamers seeking a phone at around Rs. 40,000.

OPPO Find X7 series: Debut expected in early 2024

The launch of OPPO Find X7 series will happen in the coming weeks but an official date is yet to be revealed. This time around, there won't be a Pro model. Instead, we will have three models: Find X7, X7 Ultra, and X7 Ultra Satellite Connectivity. The Ultra models will boast Sony's latest 1.0-inch LYT-900 as their main camera sensor. The standard model will use Dimensity 9300, whereas the Ultra variants will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.