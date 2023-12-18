Redmi Note 13 Pro+'s specifications confirmed ahead of India launch

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Redmi Note 13 Pro+'s specifications confirmed ahead of India launch

By Sanjana Shankar 05:28 pm Dec 18, 202305:28 pm

In India, the device will come in Fusion Purple, Fusion White, and Fusion Black colors

Xiaomi has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ smartphone, set to launch in India on January 4, 2024. The Redmi Note 13 series launched in China in September and the Indian variants are expected to carry similar specs. Per the official teasers, the Pro+ model is the first to get the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC and boasts a curved display with a 1.5K resolution. At the rear, it gets a vegan leather panel.

2/4

What about its display and colors?

The Redmi Note 13 series comprises the Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and the high-end Note 13 Pro+. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of (1,220x2,712 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In India, the device will come in Fusion Purple, Fusion White, and Fusion Black colors. The Fusion Purple variant will sport a unique three-color scheme near the camera module.

3/4

Triple camera setup and battery details

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it gets a 16MP snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

4/4

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ runs Android 14-based MIUI 14 and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It's expected to retail for around Rs. 25,000 in India. In China, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,660) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website, and offline stores. A global launch is also on the horizon, as the handset recently received NBTC certification in Thailand.