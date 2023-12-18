This HONOR smartphone will offer 'PC-level viewing experience'

1/3

Technology 2 min read

This HONOR smartphone will offer 'PC-level viewing experience'

By Sanjana Shankar 03:39 pm Dec 18, 202303:39 pm

The smartphone will offer four storage options

HONOR is all set to launch its new gaming smartphone, the Honor 90 GT on December 21 in China. The company's CMO, Jiang Hairong-Harrison, said the device would "set a new benchmark for mobile gaming" with its top-notch display and optimized chipset, promising a 'PC-level viewing experience.' The smartphone will offer four storage options and three colors. Pre-orders are already live on the official store.

2/3

Impressive specifications and gaming performance

The HONOR 90 GT is rumored to have slimmer bezels on three sides, comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro. It could get a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to deliver impressive gaming performance, allowing for five hours of non-stop gaming without touch issues or significant lag. Storage options will include 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and a whopping 24GB+1TB.

3/3

Camera features and additional launches

Under the hood, HONOR 90GT could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 60W charging support. It might also get dual 50MP cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). For reference, the HONOR 80 GT sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 54MP primary camera, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The 12GB/256GB model costs around Rs. 39,000. Alongside the Honor 90 GT, the company might also unveil the HONOR X50 GT and Honor Tablet 9.