Nubia Z60 Ultra smartphone launching tomorrow: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar 02:24 pm Dec 18, 2023

The handset will get a triple rear camera module

Nubia's upcoming flagship, the Z60 Ultra, is set to launch globally tomorrow (December 19). Most of the specifications and design details of the new smartphone are known. Now, the company's latest teaser showcases a 6,000mAh graphite anode battery and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and fifth-generation under-display front camera technology.

Display and unique design features

The Nubia Z60 Ultra is anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch 1.5K BOE LTPO full-screen display with narrow bezels, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It will support PWM dimming and 1,500-nits of maximum brightness. The smartphone will be equipped with a distinctive rear design that includes camera modules, and a long LED flash. There will also be an alert-slider-like switch for customizing camera functions.

Triple rear camera module

Nubia Z60 Ultra will boast a triple camera module that offers a 35mm 50MP primary sensor, an 18mm 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 85mm 64MP telephoto camera. The device will come in three colors: Starry Sky Collector's Edition, Galaxy, and Shine. Starry Sky Collector Edition will sport glasses-free 3D star diamond technology on the back, visible without 3D glasses. The smartphone will come bundled with an external case and charging adapter with three ports: USB-C 1, USB-C 2, and USB-Type-A.

The device will run on Android 14

Nubia Z60 Ultra could pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 14-based MyOS 14. The 6,000mAh battery will support 80W charging. The graphite anode battery will enhance energy density allowing it to hold more charge while maintaining same weight. The company will use a combination of silicon and graphite for the anode. For reference, the Nubia Z50 Ultra starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 46,560) for the 8GB/256GB model.