POCO C65 goes on sale in India: Check pricing, offers

1/4

Technology 2 min read

POCO C65 goes on sale in India: Check pricing, offers

By Sanjana Shankar 02:04 pm Dec 18, 202302:04 pm

The smartphone comes in two shades

POCO's latest budget offering, the POCO C65, is now available for purchase in India, exclusively via Flipkart. As for the highlights, the device boasts a 90Hz display, a triple camera module headlined by a 50MP main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 8,499. It comes in Pastel Blue and Matte Black colors. Buyers can enjoy a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions.

2/4

Pricing and variants of the POCO C65

The POCO C65 comes in three models. The base 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 8,499, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. The high-end version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 10,999. With the ICICI Bank launch offer, the effective prices drop to Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,999 respectively. There are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers of up to Rs. 1,000 as well.

3/4

Key specifications of the Poco C65

The POCO C65 features a 6.74-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (720x1,600 pixels), a 90Hz refresh rate, 600-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The device runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, with up to 8GB RAM with Turbo RAM support. There's a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168x78.0x8.09mm and weighs 192g.

4/4

Camera and battery details

The POCO C65's rear camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, an AI lens, and an LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP snapper. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. A 10W charging adapter is provided in the retail box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options comprise dual-SIMs, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, and a Type-C port.