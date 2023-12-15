ASUS ROG Phone 8 revealed ahead of CES 2024 debut

By Akash Pandey Dec 15, 2023

The ROG Phone 8 series will boot Android 14 with ROG UI

ASUS is set to announce the ROG Phone 8 series at CES 2024. Ahead of the official announcement, folks over at Windows Report have revealed renders and complete spec-sheet of the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, giving us a sneak peek into these gaming smartphones. The leak hints at powerful processors, impressive displays, and capable cameras. The design appears more subtle than previous models, with the Pro version ditching the back display.

RGB-lit logo has been retained

The leaked images suggest both ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will sport a sleek punch-hole display and a large rear camera module. The RGB-lit logo and gaming slogans are still there, but the overall design is more understated than before. The base model will come in gray or black, while the Pro model will be available in dark gray or black. The ROG Phone 8 will have a matte finish, while the 8 Pro will flaunt a glossy design.

The devices will provide IP68 protection

According to the leaks, both the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with an in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 2,500-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The devices will be IP68-rated for dust and water protection. The displays will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The handsets will pack a 5-magnet speaker system. For wired connectivity, a 3.5mm jack is integrated with Hi-Res Audio and Dirac Virtuo.

Sony IMX890 will be the main sensor

The ROG Phone 8 Pro will include a 50MP (Sony IMX890) main, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP (3x) telephoto lens. Up front, it'll have a 32MP camera. There's no info on the base model's camera setup, but the renders show a different lens for the third camera.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will power the devices

The ROG Phone 8 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU. The vanilla Phone 8 will have 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the Pro model will offer 16GB/24GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB of storage. The devices will include a 5,500mAh battery with 65W charging capability, a downgrade from ROG Phone 7's 6,000mAh battery. Both models will also support Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.