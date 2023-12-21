Samsung Galaxy S24 series to debut on January 17

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 12:57 pm Dec 21, 202312:57 pm

Samsung will debut its latest S24 range at the Unpacked event

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place on January 17, 2024 at 11:30pm IST, according to a leak by tipster Evan Blass. The leaked GIF mentions the launch timing as January 18 at 3:00am KST, which translates to January 17 in India. The event will introduce the flagship S24 series, which will include S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. The focus will be on AI features, design refinements, and nifty hardware upgrades.

Leaks suggest AI overhaul

The leaked image highlights "Galaxy AI is coming," likely referring to the on-device AI assistant anticipated for the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung first mentioned Galaxy AI in November. The company has mentioned that Galaxy AI will be smarter than Bixby and will enable "barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity." One of the AI assistant's features includes acting as a personal translator during calls by integrating with the native calling app.

Expected features of the S24 series

Rumors suggest One UI 6.1, based on Android 14, will be packed with new AI features, some of which will rival those on Google's Pixel lineup. The S24+ and S24 Ultra will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the base Galaxy S24 may sport Exynos 2400 in certain regions. The Ultra model will be made of titanium, replacing the aluminum frame used previously.

Take a look at the full specs of S24 range