Samsung introduces loyalty program for customers to upgrade to 5G

By Sanjana Shankar 05:05 pm Oct 30, 202305:05 pm

Eligible customers can also receive the Samsung Care+ Screen protection pack at no additional cost

Samsung has introduced its 'Upgrade to Awesome' loyalty program in India, catering to customers looking to upgrade to the newest Galaxy A series smartphones with 5G capabilities. Those who own older Galaxy devices (A Series, On Series, and J Series) purchased before 2020 can take advantage of this offer. This deal can be combined with current festive cashback and affordability promotions on Galaxy A Series smartphones.

Eligible devices and offers

Samsung's loyalty program is applicable to the purchase of any 5G-enabled Galaxy A series smartphone, such as the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, and Galaxy A14 5G. Considering the ongoing festive sales and EMI offers, buyers can own a Samsung 5G smartphone for as low as Rs. 44 per day. Eligible customers upgrading from their Galaxy devices will receive the Samsung Care+ Screen protection pack at no additional cost.

Redeeming the 'Upgrade to Awesome' loyalty offer

To take advantage of this loyalty offer, first open the My Galaxy App on your old Samsung device and sign in. Eligible users will see an in-app banner displaying the offer details. Generate a unique code on your old device and sign in to the My Galaxy App on your newly purchased smartphone The app will then verify your phone number and the IMEI of the device being used to access the app.

Samsung Care+ will be activated within 48 hours after verification

Once validation is successful, the My Galaxy App will generate a coupon code and activate the Samsung Care+ policy within 48 hours. Take note that only eligible customers will be able to view the offer banner within the app.