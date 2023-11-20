OnePlus 12 to debut on December 4: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar 09:40 am Nov 20, 202309:40 am

OnePlus 12 will flaunt Sony's new LYT-T808 primary camera sensor

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 12, will debut on December 4 in China. The device's launch will coincide with the company's 10th anniversary. Although not yet confirmed, it is anticipated that the OnePlus Ace 3, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will also be revealed on the same day. OnePlus 12 is expected to hit the global market in January, with the Ace 3 possibly being rebranded as the OnePlus 12R for international consumers.

OnePlus 12 confirmed specifications and camera details

The OnePlus 12 will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, akin to the Xiaomi 14 series and iQOO 12 lineup. The rear camera configuration will include Sony's new LYT-T808 primary camera sensor as well as HyperTone camera enhancements. This main camera will be complemented by a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the phone may offer a 32MP snapper.

Display, software, and battery specifications

The OnePlus 12 is said to feature a 6.82-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have a maximum brightness of 2,600-nits, and will showcase an innovative "Oriental Screen." The top-tier variant will likely provide 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It could pack a 5,400mAh battery, with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It will boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14.