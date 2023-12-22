Leak reveals full specifications of OPPO X7 and X7 Ultra
OPPO is gearing up to launch its Find X7 series. The lineup will include the vanilla Find X7 and two high-end Find X7 Ultra variants. There will not be a "Pro" variant this year. One of the Find X7 Ultra models will offer satellite communication capabilities. All three X7 devices will have BOE-sourced OLED displays with curved edges, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.
Display and chipset details
Find X7 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, while the Ultra models will boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. All three smartphones will have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The base Find X7 will feature a 6.78-inch screen with 1.5K resolution, while the Ultra models will have a larger 6.82-inch display with 2K resolution. The smartphones will launch with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. All three will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Camera setup
The Find X7 will sport a triple camera setup, including a 50MP LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto with 3X zoom and OIS support. The Find X7 Ultra models will have a 50MP LYT-900 sensor with OIS and a 50MP LYT800 ultrawide lens. They will also have two telephoto cameras, including an OIS-enabled 50MP IMX890 sensor with 3X optical zoom and 50MP IMX858 sensor with 6X optical zoom.