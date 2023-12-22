Samsung Galaxy S24 v/s S24+ v/s S24 Ultra: Key differences

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 02:26 pm Dec 22, 202302:26 pm

The lineup will sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones on January 17. The lineup will comprise three flagship models: S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. In the past couple of days, a slew of leaks have revealed almost everything there is to know about the upcoming handsets. All S24 models will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boast a ton of AI features, including an all-new 'Galaxy AI' assistant.

Display and design specifications

The standard Galaxy S24 will have a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display. The S24+ and S24 Ultra will boast 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch QHD+ screens, respectively. All three models will support up to 2,600-nits of peak brightness. The S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame, while the S24 and S24+ will use aluminum. The handsets will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The S24 Ultra will also offer an S Pen for improved productivity.

Camera features

The top-tier S24 Ultra will feature a 200MP main sensor, while the S24 and S24+ will have 50MP sensors. The Ultra's telephoto lens will offer up to 10x optical zoom, while the other two models will provide up to 3x zoom. All three smartphones are said to be equipped with 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP selfie cameras. The smartphones will support up to 8K quality video recording. On the software front, the lineup will boot Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

Battery and storage specifications

The S24 will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the S24+ will get a 4,900mAh battery. Meanwhile, Ultra will house a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra and S24+ models will fast charge from 0-65% in 30 minutes. The regular S24 will juice up to 50% in 30 minutes. The vanilla model will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage options. The S24+ and Ultra models will be available with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options.

On-device AI features

Samsung's generative AI model, Gauss, will likely be integrated into the S24 lineup for on-device processing. It will offer cool features like image generation and editing, composing emails, and document summarization. The new Galaxy AI assistant will be able to translate phone calls in real-time. The AI features on S24 could bring Samsung up to par with what Google offers with the Google Pixel 8 series. For the uninitiated, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Gemini Nano AI model.