POCO M6 5G, with 50MP camera, debuts at Rs. 10,500

Dec 22, 2023

The handset will go on sale from December 26 via Flipkart

POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone, the POCO M6 5G. The base 4GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 10,499. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 26. It gets a waterdrop-style display notch and a dual rear camera unit with a 50MP primary sensor. It comes in Orion Blue and Galactic Black color options.

Key specifications

The POCO M6 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. Up front, there's a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable via microSD card).

The handset boots Android 13

The POCO M6 5G runs on Android 13. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, in the box, you get a 10W charger. The smartphone costs Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 13,499 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Buyers can avail a bank discount of Rs. 1,000 using ICICI bank cards. The POCO M6 5G succeeds the POCO M5, which was launched in September last year.

