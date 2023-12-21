Lava Storm 5G, with 50MP camera, launched at Rs. 13,500

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Lava Storm 5G, with 50MP camera, launched at Rs. 13,500

By Sanjana Shankar 04:05 pm Dec 21, 202304:05 pm

The smartphone will be up for grabs from December 28

Lava International has launched its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Storm 5G, in India. As for the highlights, the device boasts a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and a dual rear camera module headlined by a 50MP main snapper. The handset comes in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is priced at Rs. 13,499, but Lava is offering it at a special introductory price of Rs. 11,999. Sales start on December 28.

2/5

Key specifications

The Lava Storm 5G sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+(1080x2460pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too. The dual rear camera module comprises a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, along with an LED flash. Up front, there's a 16MP shooter with a screen flash feature. The device boots Android 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.7x76.7x8.96mm and weighs 214g.

3/5

Battery and connectivity options

Lava Storm 5G offers 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 16GB using virtual RAM functionality. The internal 128GB storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It provides up to 25 hours of talk time and 300 hours of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, GLONASS, and a Type-C port.

4/5

Pricing and availability

Lava promises an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of security updates for the Storm 5G. Customers can choose between Gale Green and Thunder Black color options. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Lava's e-store or Amazon starting December 28. The company has announced a free at-home service which can be availed within the phone's warranty period.

5/5