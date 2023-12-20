Realme C67 5G now available in India: Should you buy

Realme C67 5G now available in India: Should you buy

By Sanjana Shankar 02:48 pm Dec 20, 202302:48 pm

The base model is priced at Rs. 13,999

Realme's latest addition to the mid-range C-series, C67, is now available for purchase in India. This new smartphone is the first in the C-series to support 5G. The handset comes in two variants: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB, with the base model priced at Rs. 13,999. The device can be bought at offline stores or via Flipkart and Realme's websites.

Pricing and availability details

The higher-end 6GB/128GB model of Realme C67 is priced at Rs. 14,999. Plus, there's a Rs. 1,000 discount for payments made with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. You can choose between Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple color options. In India, Realme C67 takes on TECNO Pova 5 Pro and the Infinix Note 30, both of which carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Key specifications of Realme C67 5G

Realme C67 features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,800x2,400pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.40%, and up to 680-nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets a mini-capsule 2.0, which adjusts its size when connected for charging or receiving notifications. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and will receive two years of Android OS upgrades.

Camera, battery, and connectivity features

Realme C67 is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. Up front, there's an 8MP snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a Mali G57 MC2 GPU for graphics. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.