ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) gets massive discount on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey June 11, 2023 | 03:50 pm 2 min read

ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) packs Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS's ROG series laptops are designed to provide a top-notch gaming experience, along with lag-free operation during heavy workloads. The ROG Strix G17 (2023) is an excellent offering with a bevy of performance-oriented features. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Notably, the device is currently selling with massive discounts via Flipkart. Take a look.

Everything to know about the deal

The ROG Strix G17 (2023) bears an MRP of Rs. 4,37,990. However, it is being sold via Flipkart for Rs. 1,59,990. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 off using HDFC Bank cards. Exchange benefits of up to Rs. 17,900 are also applicable.

The laptop boasts a 240Hz LCD screen

The ROG Strix G17 (‎2023) features a futuristic design with narrow bezels, aluminum chassis, a 4-zone RGB-backlit chiclet keyboard (with hotkeys), a large trackpad, and a raised web camera. The laptop bears a massive 17.3-inch WQHD (1440x2560 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS-level LCD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, 3ms response time, HDR, 100% DCI-P3, and Dolby Vision.

It offers the latest connectivity standards

The ROG Strix G17 (‎2023) includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C sockets, a LAN (RJ45) port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The device packs 1TB of SSD storage

The ROG Strix G17 (2023) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9-7845HX processor, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 (Home) and comes pre-loaded with MS Office, and a 90-day subscription to Xbox Game Pass. It packs a four-cell 90Wh battery, charging from 0-50% within 30 minutes.

How to bag the deal?

Head to Flipkart's official website, and search for the "ROG Strix G17 (2023)." Now, use "Buy with Exchange" if you have an old laptop to exchange. Proceed with the "Buy Now," and avail bank offer prior to checkout.