Best 5 laptops under Rs. 40,000 for students in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 07, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Laptops are playing a crucial role in our daily lives. We use them for a variety of tasks - from learning and working to content creation and content consumption. They are an undeniable necessity but more so for young students. If you want a laptop under Rs. 40,000 with good hardware and performance, these picks should serve you well.

Laptop #1 ASUS VivoBook 15: Starts at Rs. 25,990

The ASUS VivoBook 15 is one of the most affordable compact notebooks. It offers 15.6-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 220-nits of peak brightness. The device features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and packs up to six hours of battery life.

Laptop #2 Infinix Inbook X1: Available at Rs. 34,499

If you want a recently launched budget-friendly notebook, consider Infinix Inbook X1 an option. It has a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with 300-nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and bears a 55Wh battery with four hours of battery life.

Laptop #3 Lenovo IdeaPad 3: Available at Rs. 35,290

Another one on our list is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which comes with a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with 220-nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also runs on Windows 11 and promises up to seven hours of battery life.

Laptop #4 HP 14S: Starts at Rs. 36,990

A thin and compact laptop with the right amount of storage and performance. The HP 14S offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with 250-nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 11 and boasts up to nine hours of battery life.

Laptop #5 Acer Aspire 3: Begins at Rs. 38,490

The Acer Aspire 3 is among the top choices available for everyday tasks. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It houses a 36.7Wh battery and ships with Windows 11.