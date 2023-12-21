YouTube launches new tools for Indian creators to earn money



By Rishabh Raj 04:00 pm Dec 21, 202304:00 pm

YouTube is also extending its branded content platform YouTube BrandConnect to India

YouTube is stepping up its game for podcasters and creators in India with new features and opportunities to help them reach their audience and monetize their content. The platform is adding new tools in YouTube Studio, making it simpler for podcasters to publish their podcasts on YouTube and YouTube Music. Plus, YouTube is bringing its branded content platform, YouTube BrandConnect, to India, giving creators and advertisers a better way to collaborate and measure campaign success.

Podcasts on YouTube Music for on-demand, offline, and background listening

Podcasts on YouTube Music will now be accessible for on-demand, offline, and background listening in India. This update allows podcasters to earn more from ads and subscriptions on the platform. To make it easier for listeners to discover and engage with podcasts, YouTube is also adding Podcast shelves on the YouTube Music homepage. As Google plans to close Google Podcasts in April 2024, they're concentrating on promoting YouTube Music as the go-to place for podcasts.

Fan funding growth and branded content opportunities

Fan funding in India is on the rise, with over a 10% increase in channels earning most of their revenue from fan funding products in December 2022 compared to the previous year. Creators can offer exclusive content and perks to their fans through channel memberships or Super Chat during live streams. Additionally, YouTube's BrandConnect platform enables creators to team up with brands and agencies to create and promote sponsored content, opening up a new revenue stream.

BrandConnect now available to eligible creators and select advertisers

YouTube's BrandConnect is now open to eligible creators and select advertisers in India. This platform will help brands run their branded content campaigns more smoothly by finding the right mix of creators to collaborate with. Creators will also benefit from increased opportunities for discovery and extra revenue through sponsored content partnerships.

YouTube's impact on India's economy and future investments

Celebrating 15 years in India, YouTube boasts over 40 crore monthly users in the country. YouTube's growing community of creative entrepreneurs contributed more than Rs. 16,000 crore to the Indian GDP in 2022 and supported the equivalent of 7,50,000 full-time jobs. In September 2023, YouTube introduced a range of AI-powered products and tools for creators, including AI-generated video backgrounds and automatic dubbing.