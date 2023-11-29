POCO M6 Pro (8GB/256GB) goes on sale at Rs. 15,000

By Sanjana Shankar 12:01 pm Nov 29, 202312:01 pm

The new model is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India

POCO has introduced a new 8GB/256GB variant of the POCO M6 Pro in India, expanding its lineup that includes 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB models. This latest version is available for purchase starting today, exclusively on Flipkart. The device comes in Power Black and Forest Green color options. As for the highlights, POCO M6 Pro offers a 90Hz LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Pricing and availability details

The POCO M6 Pro 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. As a special launch deal, POCO is offering Rs. 2,000 instant discount on the purchase of this model with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. With the discount, the final price drops to Rs. 12,999. The 4GB/64GB model costs Rs. 10,999 while the 6GB/128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Key specifications of the POCO M6 Pro

The POCO M6 Pro boasts a 6.79-inch Full HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device features a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP front-facing camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, a hybrid microSD card slot, and boots Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Battery, connectivity, and other features

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the POCO M6 Pro supports 18W fast charging via a Type-C port. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone supports dual SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res audio, and infrared remote control.

